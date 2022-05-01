NewsWorldFire at Russian military site near Ukraine

Fire at Russian military site near Ukraine

Russia's Attack On Ukraine Continues, In Kyiv
Russia's Attack On Ukraine Continues, In Kyiv

One person was injured in a fire on a Russian defence ministry facility in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, Belgorod region governor said on Sunday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a local resident suffered minor injuries and his life was not in danger. There were no immediate comments from the defence ministry.

Images posted to social media showed a large funnel of smoke rising above the ground. Reuters could not verify the reports.

Russia last month accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, for which Kyiv denied responsibility, as well as shelling villages and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.

Other Russian regions that share a border with Ukraine have also reported cross-border shelling incidents since Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a “special military operation”.

(Reuters)

