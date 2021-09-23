Fire at Polis Chrysochous – Four flying means in the battle

NewsLocalFire at Polis Chrysochous – Four flying means in the battle

Fire fighters are trying to put out fires in the district of Paphos. A fire broke out in Stroumbi at noon and as soon as it was put under control another one broke out in Polis Chrysochous.

The fire in Stroumbi burned five acres of vegetation, vines and various trees while it initially threatened isolated houses and an establishment before the fire fighters put it out, after approximately one hour.

Around 15.00 another fire broke out, this time in Polis Chrysochous. Four flying means from the Forest Department and the Fire Service rushed to the area to prevent the worst due to the strong winds.

By gavriella
