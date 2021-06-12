NewsLocalFire at Parekklisia (Video)

Fire at Parekklisia (Video)

A fire broke out at a field in Parekklisia at Saturday at noon.

The field is nest to the Limassol-Nicosia road and as a result thick smoke covered the area and visibility was reduced.

It is also worth noting that there are strong winds in the area.

The fire is burning weeds and vegetation and is near houses so the Fire Service’s effort is to protect the residences.

According to an announcement of the Fire Service, so far three fire engines have responded to the call as well as two helicopters and two aircraft of the Forestry Department.

By gavriella
