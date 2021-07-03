NewsLocalFire at Parekklisia area, arson feared, highway visibility affected (UPDATE 4)

Fire at Parekklisia area, arson feared, highway visibility affected (UPDATE 4)

 

A fire that broke out at noon at a forested area near the Parekklisia community has spread quickly and was close to the Monte Caputo night club in Pyrgos.

According to early reports, the blaze is a result of arson and one man has been called before investigation to explain his presence at the scene.

According to the fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, crews in three vehicles were responding to the blaze. The forestry department is assisting on the ground and through aerial water drops.

Leased helicopters are standing by.

The fire has affected visibility at the Limassol-Nicosia highway, near Monte Caputo.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleDozens of air conditioning gas bottles brought from occupied territories
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Sunday July 4

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros