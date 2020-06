Fire fighters have responded to a fire which broke out near Turkish-held Lefka and has spread to the government controlled areas near Apliki, philenews reports.

Head of the Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou said 15 fire trucks, five fire fighting aircraft and more than 50 fire fighters have responded to the fire.

The area is under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Department which is being assisted by the fire service.

