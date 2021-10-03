NewsLocalFire at Lakatamia air base

Fire at Lakatamia air base

Chimney fire put out at Latsia house

A fire broke out in the fenced-off area of the Lakatamia and thebFire Service responded with three vehicles.

According to first information, some old cars are being burned.

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice fine 25 citizens, 11 establishments for breach of Covid-19 measures
Next articleNicosia consents to Colin Stewart’s appointment as the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros