A fire which broke out midday on Sunday in an auto repair and paint shop on Michalakis Kythreoti Street in Nicosia has caused extensive damage to the premises.

The fire started in the shop’s car paint oven and damaged extensively its burner as well as some insulating material.

Three fire trucks from Nicosia stations worked on extinguishing the fire which was caused from a burner malfunctioning.

(Philenews)