Fire at Agios Ioannis Malountas (PHOTOS)

A fire broke out at noon on Monday in the area between Arediou and Agios Ioannis Malountas.

According to Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, two manned fire engines are already in the area as well as two aircraft from Israel.

