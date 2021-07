A fire broke out at 02:00 this morning at a shelter of unaccompanied children in Larnaca.

The two carers of the shelter took out of the building all 21 children with safety.

According to the Fire Service, three manned fire engines rushed to the scene and put out the fire. Damage occured to the room from where the fire began, while heat and increased temperatures affected the whole building.

The Fire Engine will investigate the causes of the fire.