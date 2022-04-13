Finland to make decision on NATO membership in coming weeks

Finland will make a decision about whether to apply to join the 30-member NATO alliance in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Stockholm on Wednesday (April 13).

Marin was speaking at a joint news conference with her Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson.

The chair of NATO’s military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said on Tuesday that it is the sovereign right of countries such as Sweden and Finland to decide if they want to join the alliance.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance would not bring stability to Europe.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance.

Since the invasion began on February 24, public opinion polls commissioned by Finnish media outlets have shown a swift U-turn with the majority of Finns now favouring joining NATO.

(Reuters)