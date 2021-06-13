NewsWorldFinland and Denmark Fans Chant 'Christian Eriksen' After Player's Collapse

Finland and Denmark Fans Chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ After Player’s Collapse

Soccer fans chanted Christian Eriksen’s name after the Danish player collapsed on the field at Parken stadium in Copenhagen during a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

The UEFA said Eriksen was stabilized and taken to the hospital after a “medical emergency.”

The match was suspended, and teams later agreed to restart the game on Saturday night. Tine Kastrup-Misir posted this footage from Parken stadium that shows fans of both teams engaging in a call-and-response chant of “Christian” and “Eriksen.”

