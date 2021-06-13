Finland and Denmark Fans Chant ‘Christian Eriksen’ After Player’s Collapse

Soccer fans chanted Christian Eriksen’s name after the Danish player collapsed on the field at Parken stadium in Copenhagen during a UEFA Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday, June 12.

The UEFA said Eriksen was stabilized and taken to the hospital after a “medical emergency.”

The match was suspended, and teams later agreed to restart the game on Saturday night. Tine Kastrup-Misir posted this footage from Parken stadium that shows fans of both teams engaging in a call-and-response chant of “Christian” and “Eriksen.”