Fine weather to continue on Sunday

Weak atmospheric pressure is affecting the area and as of Tuesday the weak atmospheric pressure is expected to affect the area.

Mainly fine on Sunday with northwesterly variable winds. These will be light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea waters.

The temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 27 C in the mountains, 30 C in the east and south coast and 28 C in all other coastal areas.

On Monday the weather will be mainly fine but as of Tuesday afternoon there will be local clouds mainly inland and on the mountains. No important change to the temperature is expected and temperature will remain above season average.

By gavriella
