Fine weather this weekend; local showers possible

According to the Meteorological Service, this weekend will be cloudy and isolated showers are possible inland and on the east. The temperature will be around the normal average.

The weather today will be mostly fine with increased clouds and possible isolated showers mainly inland, in the south and in the east.

The winds will be southwesterly to northeasterly, initially light to moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong in the afternoon, 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The sea will be slight to rough.

The temperature will rise to 32 C inland, 24 C in the mountains, 27 C in Limassol, 30 C in Larnaca, Paphos, and Ayia Napa and 24 C on the mountains.

During the weekend and on Monday the weather will be mostly fine but there will be clouds and isolated showers are possible inland and on the east.

