Fine weather on Saturday with possible isolated showers

A low pressure system is affecting the area.

On Saturday the weather is expected to be fine but sunny spells are expected to give way to local showers and isolated storms mainly and over the mountains, from noon onwards.

Temperatures will rise to 32 degrees Celsius inland, 30 in coastal regions and 22 over the mountains.

This evening, the weather will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will drop to 17 degrees Celsius inland, 19 in coastal regions and 11 over the mountains.

Same conditions through Sunday but on Monday and Tuesday the weather will be fine.

