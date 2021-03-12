News Local Fine weather in Cyprus over the long Green Monday weekend

Fine weather in Cyprus over the long Green Monday weekend

Fine and relatively warm is the weather forecast for the Green Monday long weekend in Cyprus, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Today, Friday, it will be mostly fine after early morning low cloud and temperatures are set to rise to 19 C inland, 17 C in coastal areas and 10 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow, Saturday, it will be mostly fine with afternoon high cloud and mist in the evening. The temperature is set to drop slightly.

Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy but no rain is on the forecast and Green Monday is set to be mostly fine with developing cloud mainly in the afternoon.

The temperature on Monday is to rise slightly above the season’s average.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFinal decisions on further relaxation of covid measures to be announced around noon
Next articleHealth Ministry provides additional information on withdrawn Astrazeneca batch

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry provides additional information on withdrawn Astrazeneca batch

Annie Charalambous -
Unsurprisingly enough, news that a controversial batch of Astrazeneca vaccines was also received in Cyprus have stirred fear among people who got injected with...
Read more
Local

Fine weather in Cyprus over the long Green Monday weekend

Annie Charalambous -
Fine and relatively warm is the weather forecast for the Green Monday long weekend in Cyprus, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service. Today, Friday,...
Read more
Local

Final decisions on further relaxation of covid measures to be announced around noon

Annie Charalambous -
The Cabinet meets on Friday morning to take final decisions on the further relaxation of coronavirus measures in Cyprus under the shadow of a...
Read more
Photos

Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker in Gaza City

george -
A Palestinian girl has her temperature taken by a health worker amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Friday, with early morning low cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Friday with early morning low cloud, according to the island’s Met Service. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Health Ministry provides additional information on withdrawn Astrazeneca batch

Annie Charalambous -
Unsurprisingly enough, news that a controversial batch of Astrazeneca vaccines was also received in Cyprus have stirred fear among people who got injected with...
Read more
Local

Final decisions on further relaxation of covid measures to be announced around noon

Annie Charalambous -
The Cabinet meets on Friday morning to take final decisions on the further relaxation of coronavirus measures in Cyprus under the shadow of a...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Friday, with early morning low cloud

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Friday with early morning low cloud, according to the island’s Met Service. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate in...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros