Fine weather in Cyprus over the long Green Monday weekend

Fine and relatively warm is the weather forecast for the Green Monday long weekend in Cyprus, according to the Mediterranean island’s Meteorology Service.

Today, Friday, it will be mostly fine after early morning low cloud and temperatures are set to rise to 19 C inland, 17 C in coastal areas and 10 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow, Saturday, it will be mostly fine with afternoon high cloud and mist in the evening. The temperature is set to drop slightly.

Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy but no rain is on the forecast and Green Monday is set to be mostly fine with developing cloud mainly in the afternoon.

The temperature on Monday is to rise slightly above the season’s average.