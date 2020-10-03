Fine weather all weekend, temperature at 34 C

Today will be mainly fine with increased cloud expected at times in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 34 C inland, 31 C on the south and east coasts, 29 C on the other coasts and 25 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine but increased but increased low clouds will be observed at times in the west and north.

Temperatures tonight will edge down to 17 C inland and on the north coast, 20 C on the east and southeast coast, 19 C on the other coasts and 14 C in the mountains.

Sunday will be mainly fine but increased cloud will be observed at times in the mountains around the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures expected to edge up gradually by Monday and will remain above average for the time of year.

There will be no significant shift in temperature on Tuesday.