Fine of €6,500 in a bar in Paphos for violating decrees

The Paphos District Court imposed a fine of €6,500 on Monday, on a property owner for violating the decree of the Law on Disinfection.

Specifically, the owner of a bar in the centre of Paphos, whose operations have been suspended since August 5 for a violation of the Law on Disinfection, was brought before the District Court of Paphos on Monday where the case was heard and the €6,500 fine was imposed.

The court also ordered that the premises be reopened normally after the payment of the fine is made.

