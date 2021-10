Mainly fine in the morning on Thursday but increased cloud will bring isolated showers inland and in the mountains.

Winds will be variable, southwesterly to southeasterly, initially moderate to fresh, force 3 to 4 Beaufort turning stronger in the afternoon, force 4 to 5.

The sea will be slight to moderate.

The temperature will rise to 29 C inland, 20 C in the mountains, and 28 C in the west and north coasts and 29 C in the east and south coasts.