Fine for smoking in prohibited areas may increase to 300 from 85 euros

Fine for smoking in prohibited areas may increase to 300 from 85 euros

Fines for smoking in prohibited areas, for lack of signs in prohibited areas, for smoking in closed working space will increase from 85 to 300 euros.

This is provided in a draft law submitted by Charalambos Theopemptou, lawmaker of the Ecologists.

Regarding the fine for selling tobacco to minors, increases from 2,000 to 3,000 euros. If the same person is charged for the same offence then imprisonment is provided up to six months or fine not exceeding 3,000 euros while in some cases the fine reaches 5,000 euros.

By gavriella
