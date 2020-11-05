News Local Fine for people going out after 23:00

Fine for people going out after 23:00

The fine for people who will be found moving after 23:00 without a Certificate of Movement of Employees from their employer will remain to 300 euros.

It is reminded that the fine for not using a protective masks which is compulsory inside and outside is also 300 euros.

According to Police data, the Police carried out a total of 1,788 island-wide checks in the last 24 hours, reporting 34 individuals for violating the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. No premises were reported.

The Certificate of Movement of Employees (in Greek) follows:

Useful Links

