Fine and sunny, maximum temperature 30 C inland

It will be a fine, sunny day with increased cloud at intervals and weak to moderate winds.

Temperatures will rise to 30 C inland, around 27 C on the south and east coasts, around 25 C on the west and north coasts and 22 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Temperatures will fall to 13 C inland, around 16 C on the south and east coasts, around 14 C on the west and north coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will edge up to close to average for the time of year.

Thursday will start off mainly fine but at intervals there will be increased cloud that may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the west and north and in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge down.

Friday will be partly cloudy and isolated showers are forecast with the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures will edge down further.