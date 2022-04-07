“Find a partner” in Larnaca on April 8

Little Muse Theatre presents “Find A Partner” by Miriam Battye. A cast of 18 teenagers tell the story of Find a Partner! It is about the sometimes, catastrophic methods we use to find that elusive thing, love.

This is ‘Love Island’ scrutinised through a ‘Black Mirror’ style lens as a group of young people compete to publicly couple up and fall in love forever, or die…. quite literally. A black comedy that asks the questions, what does it really mean to love someone?

Where: Skala Theatre, Larnaca

When Friday, April 8

Tickets €8

Duration 75’

Ages 12+

Language English