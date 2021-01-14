Financial situation for Paralimni shop-owners very bad

Koula Goumenou, president of the approximately 100 shop-owners in Paralimni told Phileleftheros the story of some people who went into a house and stole a casserole with food because they were hungry.

Goumenou noted that in year 2020, at least 10 families of store-owners in the area remained without income and work due to the pandemic that affected the shops all over the island.

She warned that unless the proper state policies are made in 2021 and if no tourists come to Cyprus, then 50% of shops in Paralimni and Protaras will go bankrupt.

She added that many people have problems paying their bills, their mortgages, even buying groceries and are risking losing their homes and properties.