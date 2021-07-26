Financial aid for fire victims delivered

The Ministry of Interior paid a single financial sum as direct initial aid to those affected by the Tala fire of June 26 and the rural Larnaca and Limassol fires of July 3.

The sum was delivered to the Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos District Administrations.

According to deputy government spokesperson Niovi Parisinou, the payments will possibly start being made to those affected by the fires today.

Tomorrow is also the deadline for application submission for the financial aid plan of the Ministry of Agriculture, rural development and environment.

Applications can be submitted at District Agricultural Offices.

Financial compensation for affected farmers will commence within the week.