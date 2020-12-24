Finance Ministry wants to use the area of State Fair

The Finance Ministry is carrying out a competition for the Provision of Services for the preparation of a Master Plan for the area of the State Fair. The estimated value is 40,000 euros not including VAT, and the project will be financed by national funds by 100%.

Currently there are two scenarios for the use of the area: A. Establishment of an Innovation Zone and B. Establishment of a Business Zone. The appropriate scenario will be selected after the feasibility study is finished.

So far approximately 20 events are taking place in the area including music events, exams and conferences. Moreover, seven to 10 exhibitions also take place there, like the educational fair, Ideal Home, Save Energy Gastronomia and others.

Furthermore there are 17 contracts for storing spaces by commercial companies and the Municipality of Engomi.

(philenews)