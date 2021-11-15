Finance Ministry wants additional budget to cover Covid-19 support measures

NewsLocalFinance Ministry wants additional budget to cover Covid-19 support measures

Covid Economy
The Finance Ministry has asked Parliament for an additional budget of over €20 million to cover needs arising from measures in support of sectors gravely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the requested additional budget – to be debated on Monday before the House Finance Committee – should cover the needs up to the year’s end.

The Ministry noted that out of the requested overall amount of €20.1 million, an amount of €8 million concerns allocations to cover the increased expenditure in September and October.

At the same time, an amount of €7.9 million will cover additional allocations to address the impact on the livestock sector.

Specifically, an amount of €5.6 million will be paid as state aid based on the temporary framework to support pig, poultry and rabbit farming.

An amount of €920 thousand will be allocated for the support of sheep and goat farming, €900 thousand for the implementation of the support plan for the wine sector and €450 thousand.

