Finance Minister tests positive to Covid-19

Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides has tested positive to Covid-19.

As he posted on Twitter “two years after the beginning of the pandemic, it was my turn to test positive to Covid-19. I will follow all instructions. Health to everyone.”

