NewsLocalFinance Minister tests positive to Covid-19 Finance Minister tests positive to Covid-19 4 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides has tested positive to Covid-19. As he posted on Twitter “two years after the beginning of the pandemic, it was my turn to test positive to Covid-19. I will follow all instructions. Health to everyone.” By gavriella Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 13 MarchNext articleCyprus to support Ukrainians who will continue their studies in the country Top Stories Local Infant’s father finally confesses Local 13-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo) Local Scientist: For as long as there are relaxation, Covid-19 cases will increase Local Cyprus to support Ukrainians who will continue their studies in the country Local Finance Minister tests positive to Covid-19 Taste Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 Eat & Drink Cyprus ‘Mighty’ Meze Nights at Elysian on December 3-4 RELATED ARTICLES Infant’s father finally confesses 13-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo) Scientist: For as long as there are relaxation, Covid-19 cases will increase Cyprus to support Ukrainians who will continue their studies in the country