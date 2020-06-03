Insider Economy Finance Minister strikes optimistic note in CNBC interview

Finance Minister strikes optimistic note in CNBC interview

 

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides struck an upbeat note on Wednesday, telling CNBC International he was “quite optimistic” that Cyprus would have “important tourist arrivals this year,” because of its success in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism accounts for 12% to 15% of GDP, he said.

“It would not be too much to say that we almost a pandemic free country right now. We are also strengthening our incentives with airlines,” he said and referred to the recent announcement by Wizz Air to make Larnaca Airport one of its all year bases.

Asked about his forecast for the economy, in view of some projections of a 7% slump in GDP, Petrides said he was confident that with the reopening of the economy the government was now in a position to revise its forecasts upwards and Cyprus would not see the bad scenario.

He said the instruments given by ECB were welcome and Cyprus has taken advantage of them but it was important to proceed with the EU Commission’s recovery fund. Cyprus position was that it should be based more or grants and less on financing.

“We should also take into consideration that we have to help sectors and geographical areas which have been hit more by this crisis.”

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleMoH in call for applications to staff thermal camera posts at airports
Next articleAnother 10,000 free Covid-19 tests as economy reopens

Top Stories

Local

Government pledges €20,000 in emergency funding for Fairytale Museum

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cabinet decided on Wednesday to back the Fairytale Museum in Nicosia which has been financially hit by the Coronavirus lockdown to the point...
Read more
Local

Six more test positive for coronavirus, total now 958

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Another six people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2928 tests, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 958. Commenting on Twitter,...
Read more
World

Sweden should have done more against coronavirus but broad strategy right – chief epidemiologist

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Sweden's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday the country should have done more to combat the coronavirus but backed the broad strategy, which avoided the...
Read more
Local

10 person ceiling on gatherings to be lifted in three stages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The 10 person maximum for gatherings remains in force, but will be relaxed on June 24 and again on July 7, and lifted altogether...
Read more
Local

TUI Germany said Greece, Cyprus among its chief travel destinations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece and Cyprus will be among the chief travel destinations for Germany's TUI travel group which launches its programme for 2020 on June 17. Speaking...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus public debt spikes to €24.5 billion due to Covid-19 crisis

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus General Government debt spiked to €24.56 billion according to official data in April, reflecting the large debt issuances by the Finance Ministry to...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus public debt spikes to €24.5 billion due to covid-19 crisis

Josephine Koumettou -
Cyprus General Government debt spiked to €24.56 billion according to official data in April, reflecting the large debt issuances by the Finance Ministry to...
Read more
Economy

ECB buys €481 million of Cypriot bonds as part of PEPP

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Central Bank (ECB) has bought Cypriot bonds amounting to €481 million as part of the €750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus enters recovery phase, says FinMin; banks ready to support the economy

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The first signs from the market following the partial lifting of lockdown measures are very positive, Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides said on Tuesday. President...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros