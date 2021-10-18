Finance Minister on minimum wage, green reform

InsiderEconomyFinance Minister on minimum wage, green reform

Speaking at the House Finance Committee during the presentation of the 2022 State budget, Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides said the country can proceed with the introduction of a national minimum wage. As he said, the government set as its policy to introduce a national minimum wage, provided there would be full employment and unemployment would reach 5%. According to the Minister, the government is hoping to reach that level.

In reply to questions about green reform he said the relevant discussion will begin the first six months of 2022.

Regarding the abolition of the Cyprus Investment Program, he noted that golden passports had never been a development model and thus the program ended without any consequence on the economy.

