Insider Economy Finance Minister: GDP-growth data confirm soundness of government policies

Finance Minister: GDP-growth data confirm soundness of government policies

The data concerning the real GDP growth rate in 2020 confirm the soundness of the government policies to support businesses and employees as well as the Cypriot economy’s resilience amid the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of Finance Consantinos Petrides has said.

In a written statement after the publication of the data for economic growth by Eurostat which showed that the Cypriot economy contracted by 5.1% in 2020, Petrides stated that the contraction was “significantly lower that the forecasts made during the year,” and that the Cyprus GDP contraction in 2020 “was significantly lower compared with the Eurozone average (-6.8%) and the EU (-6.4%)”

“The real GDP data confirm both the effectiveness of government policies to support businesses and employees as well as the resilience of the Cypriot economy,” Petrides said.

He also highlighted that the Cypriot GDP growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the third quarter of 2020 was the third best among the member-states of the Euro area, which contracted by 0.6%.

The Cypriot Finance Minister underlined that “the challenges in the handling of the pandemic are great and are still before us and the problems in the market are still there, while there is still uncertainty concerning the rate of vaccination which is decisive for the economy and the evolution of the pandemic.”

“The government will continue using all means at its disposal to support this economy and towards that end will continue to seek cooperation with everyone,” Petrides added pointing out that from now on everyone’s responsible stance as regards compliance with Covid protocols is key.

“In this way we could collectively lay the foundations for a strong recovery in the coming period,” he concluded.
(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February
Next articleCyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

Top Stories

Local

Serious traffic accident occurs in Paphos; foreign driver dies in hospital

gavriella -
A serious traffic accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Nata-Axylou road in Paphos. According to information, a driver lost control of his vehicle and...
Read more
Local

Cyprus and India Foreign Ministers hold extended political consultations

gavriella -
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India held extended political...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: GDP-growth data confirm soundness of government policies

gavriella -
The data concerning the real GDP growth rate in 2020 confirm the soundness of the government policies to support businesses and employees as well...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Wednesday, 17 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Wednesday, 17 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

Russians went for picnic to Paramali and were fined 900 euros

gavriella -
The British Bases Akrotiri Police confirmed that on Sunday afternoon three people were fined with the total amount of 900 euros for violating the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Cyprus economy shrinks by 5% in 2020 against projections for deeper recession due to pandemic

gavriella -
The Cypriot economy contracted by an annual 5% in 2020 beating projections for deeper recession amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a flash estimate...
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister: Cyprus to begin reducing its debt and cash reserves as pandemic normalises

gavriella -
Cyprus Minister of Finance Constantinos Petrides told CNA that the government will begin reducing public debt, increased due to strategic cash reserves, when the...
Read more
Economy

Bad loans in Cyprus down by €17 million at the end of October 2020

gavriella -
A further drop of €17 million was recorded in total non-performing loans in October 2020 compared to the end of September 2020. According to an...
Read more
Economy

European Commission predicts impulsive travelling in 2021

gavriella -
Through their predictions that were released yesterday, the technocrats of the European Commission expressed the view that given the uncertainty existing due to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros