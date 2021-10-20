NewsLocalFinance Minister against giving additional state funds for health sector

Finance Minister against giving additional state funds for health sector

The request of the Health Insurance Organization for a state subsidy of 40 million for three years in order to balance the Organization’s fund following the serious blow of the 240 million it suffered due to the government decisions within the framework of managing the pandemic, is causing problems.

The request was submitted to the President of the Republic explaining both the damage the Organization suffered and the targets due to which the state funding is needed.

However, the Finance Minister is negative to this request. In a statement, Konstantinos Petrides said that “we must not find new funds by further state support,” adding that the only way to strengthen the budget of GESY would be to increase the contributions of employees.

This is completely against what the Health Minister promised the Organization representatives, in the presence of the President, asking them to do everything possible to serve the citizens and promising that the state will cover any needs.

By gavriella
