Final phase of MEDUSA Multinational Exercise concluded

The final phase of the multinational aeronautical exercise “MEDUSA-10/20”, which took place in the sea northwest of the city of Alexandria in Egypt, was completed on Saturday.

The exercise took place with the participation of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and the United Arab Emirates.

A press release by the Defense Ministry says that due to other obligations, Cyprus` Defense Minister Charalambos Petridies could not attend the exercise, however he held a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, during which, they discussed issues of common interest.

Commander of the Hellenic Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Democritos Zervakis also had a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart during which they touched upon issues of bilateral military cooperation.

Cyprus was represented by head of the Cyprus delegation was Chief of Staff of the National Guard General Staff Major General Apostolos Pervolarakis, and Navy chief Charalambos Charalambous as well as other officers.

Cyprus participated with the ship “Ioannidis” and 36 officers.

During the final phase, exercises, amphibious drills and air strikes on coastal targets and operations took place with asymmetric threats.

(CNA)