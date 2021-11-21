NewsLocalFinal phase of joint aeronautical exercise “MEDUSA 11” takes place on Monday...

Final phase of joint aeronautical exercise “MEDUSA 11” takes place on Monday in Crete

The final phase of the joint aeronautical exercise “MEDUSA 11” between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, takes place on Monday in Crete.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Minister Charalambos Petrides has been invited by his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos to watch the final phase of the Joint Aeronautical Exercise “MEDUSA 11” that will take place on Monday, 22 November, in Crete, in the framework of the Trilateral Cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

Cyprus takes part in the Exercise for the 5th time with its open sea vessel “Commodore Andreas Ioannides”, a team of the Underwater Demolition Unit and officers of the Naval Command of the General Staff of the National Guard.

