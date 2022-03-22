DiscoverAgrotourismFikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30

Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30

Fikardos Winery invites you to their all-day wine tasting event in Limassol. Discover and taste amazing wines and meet people behind the winery.

The winery started from one man’s passion and love for wine, a hobby that over the years transformed into a successful and exciting business. Mr. Theodoros Fikardos established his winery in 1990 based on one simple rule, to produce wines that reveal Cyprus’s true character. Fikardos Winery sources all its grapes from the winemaking region of Paphos. With its suitable soil composition and its infinite sunshine, Paphos is blessed with being the ideal place to grow vines in perfection. At Fikardos Winery, the vinification is carried out with care and the use of modern equipment. Love, passion, and skill are the key ingredients for our high-quality wines.

When Wednesday, March 30 from 12 pm till 8:30 pm
Where Odos Chatziloizi Michailidi 20, Katholiki Limassol Cyprus 3041 Limassol, Cyprus
