Fights, tourism between Cyprus and Israel to resume as soon as conditions allow it

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin today said direct flights and tourism between the two neighbouring countries should resume as soon as conditions allow it.

Anastasiades flew to Israel early Sunday for a one-day working visit and he is also meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the afternoon.

In statements to the press after their tête-à-tête meeting, President Rivlin said “today’s coronavirus challenges know no borders and we must work together in order to meet them.”

That’s why, he added, “I am with the understanding that Green Passes will allow the renewal of flights and tourism between Israel and Cyprus. Israelis love Cyprus so much.”

In addition to the warm bilateral relations, the strategic trilateral cooperation with Greece, especially in the energy sector, is a key component of regional stability and economic development, he also said.

“In view this close cooperation, we must continue to work together and not let anyone undermine our regional stability,” he added.

As for President Anastasiades he expressed deep appreciation for the assistance Israel has provided to Cyprus in the course of the pandemic and noted: “Israel has always been by our side in times of need. With regard to our bilateral relations I am proud to say that over the past few years we have reached a very prolific partnership.”

He also said: “We are particularly advanced in the areas of energy, defence, tourism, health and education but the wider issues on which we are currently working together showcases the great significance we both place on our cooperation as well as its potential.”

Accompanying the President in Israel are the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Energy and Tourism.

They will return to Cyprus after a working dinner.