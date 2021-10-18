NewsLocalFight in Agia Napa with knives, axes and stones

Fight in Agia Napa with knives, axes and stones

Around 03.30 yesterday morning, a number of people started a fight at Agias Mavris Avenue in Agia Napa. According to information, the persons involved were using knives, axes and stones.

The Police proceeded with the arrest of two persons aged 23. The one is hospitalized under guard at the Famagusta General Hospital and the second on has been imprison at a Police Station. The two persons seem to have been involved in the fight, during which they were injured.

The Famagusta CID continues the investigation

By gavriella
