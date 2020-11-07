News Local Fifty three COVID-19 patients treated at reference hospital

A total of 53 COVID-19 patients were treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which is the COVID-19 reference hospital, by Saturday midday.

One patient`s health deteriorated in the morning and he was transferred while on intubation to Nicosia General Hospital. Out of the 53 patients, six are treated at the Increased Care Unit. A total of 73 persons are hosted at Eden Resort Rehabilitation Centre in Tersefanou.

Meanwhile Scientific Director of Famagusta General Hospital, Amalia Hadjiyianni, has told CNA that the hospital’s management will do its utmost so that the haemodialysis and the emergencies departments remain in full operation.

She noted that both these departments and the out-patient clinics operate normally.

Hadjiyianni said that since last Friday they have reallocated members of the staff so that all departments will continue to operate and provide sufficient treatment to patients. Moreover, she noted that more medical staff is expected to work at the hospital as of next Monday.

She also said that the second floor of the hospital is now used as well for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(CNA)

By gavriella
