Fifty-six citizens, 6 premises fined over breach of covid restrictive measures

Police fined 56 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They carried out a total of 2,760 inspections and most fines went out for violation of set curfews and not wearing a mask in outdoor and indoor areas where it is mandatory.

In Nicosia, 570 inspections led to seven citizens and two establishments getting fines, while in Limassol 466 inspections led to the booking of 23 citizens.

In Larnaca, 498 inspections saw five citizens and one establishment getting fines, while 535 inspections in Paphos led to the booking of seven citizens and three establishments.

In Famagusta, 416 inspections led to 14 citizens getting fines, while in Morphou two citizens were booked after a total of 275 inspections.

At the same time, port police carried out 40 inspections over the past 24 hours but no one was fined.

Moreover, police at checkpoints refused to allow 103 drivers to enter or exit the two heavily covid-stricken districts of Limassol and Paphos over the past 24 hours because they had no proper exempt documentation.

This is mandatory as of last Thursday and up until November 30.