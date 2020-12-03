News Local Fifty eight citizens, five premises fined for breach of covid measures

Fifty eight citizens, five premises fined for breach of covid measures

Police fined 58 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 3,827 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, five citizens were booked after 422 inspections.

In Limassol, 11 citizens were books after 1,117 inspections.

In Larnaca, 11 citizens were booked after 811 inspections

In Paphos, 14 citizens and three establishments were booked.

In Famagusta, 16 citizens and one establishments were booked after 561 inspections.

In Morphou, one citizens and one establishment were booked after 211 inspections.

At the same time, Port Police carried out 25 inspections without any violation recorded.

 

By Annie Charalambous
