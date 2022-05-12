NewsLocalFifty children from Ukraine to Cyprus

Fifty children from Ukraine to Cyprus

Tamasos
Tamasos

Fifty children from Ukraine, staying in hosting centers in Poland, have arrived in Cyprus under the supervision of the Bishopric of Tamasos and Oreini.

The group of children will remain on the island for 15 days and will follow a special program of psychological support. The Deputy Ministry of Tourism is supporting the children providing free accommodation at a hotel of Agia Napa.

During their stay the children will visit sites and children’s festivals, while the first lady will offer them dinner at the Presidential Palace. The Bishop of Tamasos and Oreinis Isaias is accompanying the children everywhere.

On 25 May they will return to Poland where they will remain until they are able to return home again.

