Last night the Police proceeded with the arrest of a 63-year-old resident of Nicosia regarding a case under investigation. The man’s arrest is the fifth one for the said case since another two men and two women have already been arrested.

According to the case, between 1/1/2021 and 17/2/2022 at least 29 battered vehicles seemed to have been imported in Cyprus but were registered in Nicosia and Famagusta normally as non-battered.

The Nicosia Police are continuing the investigation.