Fifteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,891 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 15 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,891 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

75 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 9 cases detected.

482 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 6 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

141 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

1,397 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

139 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

234 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

423 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,580.

Additionally, six patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient is in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(Philenews)