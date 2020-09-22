News Local Fifteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,709 tests

Fifteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,709 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 15 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,709 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

857 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 10 cases detected.

153 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

941 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

165 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

83 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 5,000 people aged 18-40 in places with a large number of people in attendance at the same time.

243 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

266 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,618.

Additionally, nine patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of which in the intensive care unit.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Fifteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,709 tests

