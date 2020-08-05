Fifteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,132 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 15 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,132 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

186 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 7 cases detected.

846 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 1 case detected.

1,081 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 4 cases detected.

227 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

52 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of control of migrant structures, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

99 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

234 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

407 tests carried out with samples taken from a random sampling testing of 3,000 persons.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,195.

Additionally, four people are being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good.

