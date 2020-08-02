News Local Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 in Cyprus, 10 detected in Limassol

FILE PHOTO: A lab at Methodist Dallas Medical Center prepares viral transport media for samples before collecting samples for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Cooper Neill/File Photo

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced 15 new coronavirus cases out of a total of 947 tests in Cyprus. Ten were detected in coastal Limassol which is recording rising numbers.

The Mediterranean island’s overall number is now 1,139, the Ministry also said.

Specifically, out of 132 samples from individuals tested on private initiative, five tested positive to the virus.

And out of 611 samples in Limassol from among 3,000 of the random ones being taken all across Cyprus, 10 individuals tested positive.

 

By Annie Charalambous
