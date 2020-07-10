News World Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

FILE PHOTO: Hagia Sophia or Ayasofya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, that was a Byzantine cathedral before being converted into a mosque which is currently a museum, is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2020. Picture taken June 28, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Murad Sezer -/File Photo

A Turkish court on Friday annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to be converted back into a mosque.

President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling AK Party sprung from political Islam, has said the cavernous domed building should revert to being a place of Muslim worship.

Hagia Sophia is nearly 1,500 years old and served as one of the most exalted seats of Christian and then Muslim worship in the world, meaning that any change to its status will have a profound impact on followers of both faiths. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Here are the key facts of Hagia Sophia‘s history, the campaign to change its status, and statements by religious and political leaders about its fate.

TWO FAITHS

Hagia Sophia, or ‘Divine Wisdom’ in Greek, was completed in 537 by Byzantine emperor Justinian.

The vast structure overlooked the Golden Horn harbour and entrance to the Bosphorus from the heart of Constantinople. It was the centre of Orthodox Christianity and remained the world’s largest church for centuries.

Hagia Sophia stayed under Byzantine control – except for a brief seizure by Crusaders in the 13th century – until the city was captured by Muslim forces of the Ottoman Sultan, Mehmet the Conqueror, who converted it into a mosque.

The Ottomans built four minarets, covered Hagia Sophia‘s Christian icons and luminous gold mosaics, and installed huge black panels embellished with the names of God, the prophet Mohammad and Muslim caliphs in Arabic calligraphy.

In 1934 Turkey’s first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, forging a secular republic out of the defeated Ottoman Empire, converted Hagia Sophia into a museum, now visited by millions of tourists every year.

A FORGERY?

A Turkish association committed to making Hagia Sophia a mosque again has pressed Turkish courts several times in the last 15 years to annul Ataturk’s decree.

In the latest campaign, it told Turkey’s top court that Ataturk’s government did not have the right to overrule the wishes of Sultan Mehmet – even suggesting that the president’s signature on the document was forged.

That argument was based on a discrepancy in Ataturk’s signature on the edict, passed around the same time that he assumed his surname, from his signature on subsequent documents.

Erdogan, who has championed Islam and religious observance during his 17-year rule, supported the Hagia Sophia campaign, saying Muslims should be able to pray there again and raised the issue – which is popular with many pious AKP-voting Turks – during local elections last year.

Turkish pollster Metropoll found that 44% of respondents believe Hagia Sophia was put on the agenda to divert voters’ attention from Turkey’s economic woes.

The pro-government Hurriyet newspaper reported last month that Erdogan had already ordered the status be changed, but that tourists should still be able to visit Hagia Sophia as a mosque and the issue would be handled sensitively.

REACTION

Outside Turkey, the prospect of change has raised alarm.

– Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual head of 300 million Orthodox Christians, said altering the status of Hagia Sophia would fracture Eastern and Western worlds. Russia’s Orthodox church said turning it into a mosque was unacceptable.

– U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said any change would diminish its ability “to serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures”.

– Neighbouring Greece, an overwhelmingly Orthodox country, said Turkey risked opening up a “huge emotional chasm” with Christian countries if it converts a building which was central to the Greek-speaking Byzantine empire and Orthodox church.

– Turkey has criticised what it says is foreign interference. “This is a matter of national sovereignty,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. “What is important is what the Turkish people want.”

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleYellow alert for extreme high temperatures

Top Stories

World

Fifteen centuries, two faiths and a contested fate for Hagia Sophia

Josephine Koumettou -
A Turkish court on Friday annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum, opening the way for the sixth-century building to...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for extreme high temperatures

Josephine Koumettou -
The Department of Meteorology issued on Friday a yellow alert for extremely high temperatures on Saturday. The alert is in force from 11 am until...
Read more
Local

Three new Covid-19 cases, one a football player who arrived from Serbia

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1247 tests, bringing the total to 1013, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The two positive...
Read more
Local

New Energy Minister Natasa Pilides sworn in

Josephine Koumettou -
New Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry of Cyprus Natasa Pilides assumed duties on Friday, with the promise to work hard to continue the...
Read more
World

Turkish court paves way to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Josephine Koumettou -
A Turkish court annulled on Friday a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for the building's conversion back into mosque...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more
Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkish court paves way to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque

Josephine Koumettou -
A Turkish court annulled on Friday a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for the building's conversion back into mosque...
Read more
World

Italy likely to extend state of emergency due to coronavirus crisis – PM

Josephine Koumettou -
Italy will likely extend a state of emergency beyond its current deadline of July 31 due to the new coronavirus crisis, Italian Prime Minister...
Read more
World

Fujifilm’s Avigan inconclusive in COVID-19 patients in Japan trial

Josephine Koumettou -
A clinical trial of Fujifilm Holdings Corp's Avigan drug yielded inconclusive results as a treatment of COVID-19, Japanese researchers said on Friday. Although patients given the drug...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 10/07/2020 08:12 More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros