FIFPRO football congress underway in Limassol

The annual FIFPRO congress is taking place in Limassol and was kicked off on Monday evening with its official dinner.

FIFPRO Europe for 2021, organized by the Pancyprian Footballers’ Association (PASP), is the first physical gathering of European football associations since the start of the pandemic.

This year’s FIFPRO Europe Congress is also an electoral year.

The congress’ deliberations are underway at St. Raphael hotel in Limassol with the participation of UEFA and European Club Association representatives.