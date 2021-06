A fierce fire in Ayia Marina Xyliatou area sparked on Wednesday afternoon came under control early on Thursday, the Forestry Department has said.

Efforts to extinguish continued all through the night after the fire had spread to a large part of the area due to very strong winds.

The fire broke out near the Ayia Marina Xyliatou area, moving east towards the Alona-Platanistasa road and reaching the forest station and Panagia picnic area near Mitsero.

No homes had been threatened by the flames.