Fewer Cypriots now going abroad to work

Fewer Cypriots now go overseas for work while the domestic market is flooded with more and more migrants seeking a job and a better quality of life, Cyprus’s Statistical Service reports.

Net immigration in 2019 was estimated at 8,797 people, with incoming migrants – mainly from third countries – reaching 26,170 and outgoing standing at 17,373.

From those who left, 8,184 were migrants from third countries, 7,099 were European nationals and 2,090 were Cypriots, according to latest data by the island’s Statistical Service.

The data also shows that the state of play has changed drastically since 2013, due to the country’s improved economic indicators and a good performance of individual sectors of the economy – such as construction and tourism.

Because of the economic crisis of seven years ago and the recession that followed, the net immigration rate was negative, meaning that more people were leaving the country than those coming in. The immigration rate in 2013 was -12,078, with 25,227 leaving Cyprus and 13,149 coming in.

It was even worse in 2014, with net immigration standing at -14,826 with those leaving Cyprus being 24,038 compared to 9,212 coming in.

In 2015, the immigration movement was 17,183 leaving Cyprus and 15,183 coming to the island. From 2016 onward, more migrants are recorded coming in Cyprus than leaving.

However, 40 years ago the immigration movement was completely different, both in regard to incoming and outgoing people. In 1983, net migration was 518 people and 155 in 1984.

(philenews)

By gavriella
