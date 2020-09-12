Few fined after hundreds of checks for compliance to Covid-19 decrees

Police released on Saturday its daily report on those caught flouting decrees put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours police booked 7 citizens and 6 businesses found in violation of Covid-19 measures out of a total of 552 checks performed island-wide.

Three of the fines were regarding non-possession of a Cyprus Flight Pass at the airports.

The checks per district:

Nicosia: 67 checks, 3 businesses booked

Limassol:120 checks, 2 businesses and 3 individuals booked.

Larnaca: 152 checks, 1 business and 2 individuals booked

Paphos: 24 checks, none booked

Famagusta: 134 checks, 2 individuals booked

Morphou: 55 checks, none booked

In addition, the Port and Marine Police conducted 38 checks but none was booked.